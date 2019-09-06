United Way kicks off annual Days of Caring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis volunteers worked to give back to their community Friday with United Way, as the organization launched it’s yearly fund raising campaign with its Days of Caring.
“It’s a day of collective impact. Can you imagine all these hundreds of organizations and people across the community really coming together for one goal and that’s to serve,” said Cynthia Bradford, the System Community Involvement Manager for Baptist Memorial Healthcare.
During the event at Catholic Charities of West Tennessee, volunteers handed out food and clothes to the homeless and painted a hallway at a recently renovated clinic.
“It helps the community. It helps the person that is volunteering. It really fills everyone’s heart with some good will," said United Way Vice President of Resource Development, Mary Sexton.
Volunteers at nearly 50 other locations in West Tennessee worked to give back with United Way as well.
United Way and volunteers are set to continue Days of Caring throughout the weekend.
