Voting discrimination hearings held nationwide in wake of 2013 Supreme Court decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Across the country, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee has conducted hearings on the continuing challenges to voting rights.
The hearings come in the wake of a 2013 Supreme Court decision that some believe led to obstacles for African American voters getting to the polls.
Witnesses at Thursday’s hearing called the Shelby County v. Holder decision in 2013 the single greatest setback for voting rights.
“We are seeing glaring, atrocious violations that deny people the right to vote,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, D-TX 18th District.
In this case involving Shelby County, Alabama, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a key part of the Voting Rights Act, removing a tool that helped stop racial discrimination in voting.
“I believe that congress has a constitutional obligation to act to ensure that every American citizen is able to access and exercise their voting rights,” said Tequila Johnson, Co-Founder and Vice President, The Equity Alliance.
Witnesses said voter ID laws, voting roll purges and laws making it harder for ex-felons to regain voting rights are examples of discriminatory barriers to voting.
Since the ruling, lawmakers said 16 states passed bills that made it more difficult for African Americans and other minorities to access their polling location.
“I have witnessed first hand the discriminatory barriers to the ballot box that Georgians of color face,” Helen Butler, Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda.
“That is evident in the 21st century that we are purging people To see how frequent they are closing polling places on communities mostly of color,” said Congresswoman Lee.
The purpose of the hearings happening across the country are to document experiences of voting inadequacies. From the testimony law makers plan to draft a new Voting Rights Act that will eliminate voter discrimination.
The goal is to pass a voting rights replacement act in the House by the end of the year.
