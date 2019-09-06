A cold front tonight brings little relief this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and muggier with highs again in the mid to upper 90s along with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.