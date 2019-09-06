A cold front tonight brings little relief this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will reinforce the dry air in place across the Mid-South. Humidity will be lower Saturday and Sunday, but temperature will remain above average with even warmer and muggier conditions next week.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 74
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-10 High: 91
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 70
THE WEEKEND: Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs slightly above average during the day. The evening hours will be warm but mild. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and muggier with highs again in the mid to upper 90s along with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
