Few candidates show up for Memphis mayoral debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, four of the eleven candidates for Memphis Mayor showed up tonight for a Q-and-A session at the National Civil Rights Museum.
Wearing his trademark red shirt, former Mayor Willie Herenton shook some hands but then left before candidates spoke.
The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Tennessee Nurses Association.
Candidates Tami Sawyer, Lemichael Wilson and Steven Bradley gave introductory remarks and answered questions of the handful of voters present.
Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland and six other candidates did not show.
