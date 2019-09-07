Germantown main break floods Farmington Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown experienced a water main break Saturday morning following a MLGW power outage overnight on Friday.
The break occurred on Farmington Boulevard east of Allenby Road and is causing an interruption in water services to homes in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection at Farmington and Allenby until the break is repaired.
Service is expected to be restored to all customers around 11 a.m. according to Germantown city officials. Once services have been restored customers are encouraged to run their water for a few minutes to flush their systems.
A pressure surge is said to be the possible cause of the break.
