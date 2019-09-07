Memphis business left damaged after fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a commercial business on Friday around 4:38 p.m. near Poplar Avenue on East Brookhaven Circle.
Simply Delicious Caterings did not have a sprinkler system when the fire broke out due to an air conditioning unit that malfunctioned on the outside of the building, according to MFD.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire around 4:53 p.m. and reported no injuries.
The business sustained fire, smoke and water damage.
