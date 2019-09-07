Not As Humid But Not For Long

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front that will continue to move in and provide us with drier air across the Mid-South. This will make it feel more comfortable for some as the humidity will be lower for most areas this weekend, but temperature will remain above average with even hotter and steamy conditions returning for this upcoming week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-10 High: 91
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 70
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: E 5 High: 94
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and hotter with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and muggier with highs again in the mid to upper 90s along with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
