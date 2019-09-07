Police in search of endangered runaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for an endangered runaway named Laparis Lewis who was discovered missing from his home early Saturday morning.
Police say Lewis was reported missing by mother after she discovered him and the family car missing from their family home on Howard.
That car was later found wrecked on 500 block of Howard Drive near Tulane Road, but Lewis was not on the scene.
Police asks that if anyone sees Lewis to contact the them immediately.
