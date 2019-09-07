Police searching for suspect involved in road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday morning after two drivers exchanged words stemmed from a road rage incident, according to Memphis Police Department.
Around 7:30 a.m. in the Horn Lake area near I-55 and Goodman road, the suspect shot at the victim from a vehicle.
Police say the victim had a finger injury, but it is unclear if the injury was from the gunfire or something else.
The suspect was seen leaving the scene traveling east on Goodman in a white Nissan. He has not been located.
This is an ongoing investigation.
