Police searching for suspect involved in road rage shooting
Police have not located the suspect at this time.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 7, 2019 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 2:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday morning after two drivers exchanged words stemmed from a road rage incident, according to Memphis Police Department.

Around 7:30 a.m. in the Horn Lake area near I-55 and Goodman road, the suspect shot at the victim from a vehicle.

Police say the victim had a finger injury, but it is unclear if the injury was from the gunfire or something else.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene traveling east on Goodman in a white Nissan. He has not been located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

