SCSO: Boa constrictor stolen from Delta Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies need help locating a red-tail boa constrictor that was stolen from the Delta Fair.
Someone stole “Eve” from her case between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday.
She’s been a regular feature in the Reptile House at Delta Fair for years. Fair goers pay $5 to hold her.
The eight-year-old snake is worth more than $1000, and requires a heat lamp and special diet.
Eve’s owner, Shelby Givens, is offering a cash reward.
