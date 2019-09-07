Summer heat to start week ahead

A big warm up is expected as we end the weekend and start the week ahead.
It has been a sunny day across the Mid-South with afternoon highs reaching into the lower 90s. This evening we are looking at dry conditions with a tad muggy factor across the region along with east winds around 5 mph. Tonight we keep with lows in the lower 70s under mostly clear skies and east winds around 5 mph. Moving into the end of the weekend we start our big warm up across the region.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: East around 5 mph. Low 70.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: East around 5 mph. High: 94.
SUNDAY: Much like today, tomorrow we are looking at mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s along with east winds around 5 mph. It will be a bit muggier tomorrow, so drink plenty of water if out and about outside. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 70s under mostly clear skies and southeast winds around 5 mph during the overnight period.
NEXT WEEK: The summer heat continues as we move into the work and school week. Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Much the same for Tuesday, partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. It will be a big muggy to start the week as well, heat index values will reach into the 100s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The muggy factor really ramps up for Thursday through Saturday as afternoon highs reach into the upper to middle 90s to end the week then lower 90s to start the weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to lower 70s. Small rain chances return Thursday through Sunday as we track our next system that will try to move across the region.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the weekend forecast and beyond.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
