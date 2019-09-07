Big warm up to start the week ahead

NEXT WEEK: The summer heat continues as we move into the work and school week. Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Much the same for Tuesday, partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. It will be a big muggy to start the week as well, heat index values will reach into the 100s for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The muggy factor really ramps up for Thursday through Saturday as afternoon highs reach into the upper to middle 90s to end the week then lower 90s to start the weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to lower 70s. Small rain chances return Thursday through Sunday as we track our next system that will try to move across the region.