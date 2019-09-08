Heat Will Turn Up This Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It is going to be a hot day as temperatures will top out in the mid 90s and this will be the start of what is shaping up to be a hot week. Humidity will gradually climb this week and heat indices are expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100. The dry pattern will stay in place but there are signs that we could see some showers by the end of the week as a cold front moves in.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SE 5 High: 94
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 74
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SE 5 High: 94
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday a few more clouds and muggier with highs again in the mid to upper 90s along with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower Thursday and Friday along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s. A cold front will move in on Friday but timing is not set, right just a slight chance of showers and storms Friday and into the weekend.
NEXT WEEKEND: A cold front will move in on Friday into Saturday but timing is not set, right now just a slight chance of showers and storms this weekend. Partly cloudy both days with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.