Heat Will Turn Up This Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It is going to be a hot day as temperatures will top out in the mid 90s and this will be the start of what is shaping up to be a hot week. Humidity will gradually climb this week and heat indices are expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100. The dry pattern will stay in place but there are signs that we could see some showers by the end of the week as a cold front moves in.