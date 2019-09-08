Late summer heat to start the week

This week is looking hot and mainly dry as a ridge of high pressure sets up over the Mid-South.
It has been a sunny day across the Mid-South with afternoon highs soaring into the middle to lower 90s area wide. We will stay warm through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. Lows tonight will drop into the lower to middle 70s under mostly clear skies and calm winds. If you think today was hot, get ready for more heat to star the work week ahead.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low 74.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 97.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking hot and mainly dry across the region. Afternoon highs tomorrow will soar into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values in the 100s, overnight lows will dip into the middle 70s. Tuesday through Thursday are looking mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs warming into the upper 90s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Friday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with isolated shower chances with afternoon highs in the middle 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking a front that looks to move across the region late Friday into the start of the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will drop into the lower 90s with isolated shower chances possible each day. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s during the weekend.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
