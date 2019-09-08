Late summer heat to start the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking hot and mainly dry across the region. Afternoon highs tomorrow will soar into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values in the 100s, overnight lows will dip into the middle 70s. Tuesday through Thursday are looking mainly dry with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs warming into the upper 90s with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s. Friday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with isolated shower chances with afternoon highs in the middle 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.