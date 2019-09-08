Police: Man arrested, 17-year-old shot in Batesville shooting

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Batesville police officers are investigating a shooting involving a 17-year-old female victim that was shot on Saturday night around 11 p.m.
Officers responded to a 911 call at Timber Ridge Apartments where they found a teen had been shot on the scene. She was flown to the hospital in critical condition.
Batesville Police Department says the suspect has been arrested and charged in this investigation. His identity has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
