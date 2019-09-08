Police: Man suspected in Hickory Hill road rage shooting in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged after shooting at a couple during a road rage incident near Hickory Hill in February.
According to the Memphis Police Department, Torrence Townsend, 23, of Holly Springs was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.
MPD released an affidavit stating Townsend became angry after the victims, James and Candice Smith, allowed another car to pull in front of them near a Walmart gas station. Townsend approached the Smith’s vehicle and exchanged words with the couple before firing shots into their vehicle and shooting Candice Smith.
Police say Smith told her husband she couldn’t breathe and began to cough up blood.
On June 7, Townsend was detained by ATF agents involving an investigation. Three firearms were recovered, one of which was used during the road rage shooting, according to the affidavit.
The Smith’s were able to identify Townsend in a six-photo line up.
Townsend’s bond is set at $250,000 and he will appear in court Monday morning.
