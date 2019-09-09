BYU rallies to beat Tennessee 29-26 in OT

BYU: Wilson showed late in regulation what he's capable of doing when he has time to throw, but the offensive line must do a better job of protecting him. Wilson was sacked four times and was pressured all night. BYU's inability to give Wilson time to throw was particularly concerning because Tennessee's defensive line struggled last week and had no returning starters. ... The Cougars must play the first half of next week's game against Southern California without defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi, who was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.