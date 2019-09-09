Cleveland Browns tailgater hospitalized after falling off top of van in Muni Lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man tailgating at Muni Lot prior to the Cleveland Browns home opener was taken to a hospital after falling off of the van he was standing on.
The incident was captured during 19 News’ live shot around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
After he fell, a crowd can be seen gathering around the man as others went to get help.
Warning: the following video may be hard to watch:
19 News Sports Reporter Glenn Forbes later saw the man had a gash in his head, but was sitting up and responsive as EMS treated him on scene.
Forbes learned from Cleveland EMS crews that the man initially refused further treatment, but was eventually transported to the hospital in an ambulance after first responders advised he go.
The cause for the man falling is not yet known, although 19 News has been told the man has a medical condition.
A tweet from @Sheph_ash claiming to be the man’s son asked people to take the fall serious.
The Cleveland Browns home opener against the Tennessee Titans will air on CBS at 1 p.m.
This story is developing.
