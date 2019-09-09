Code Orange issued for Mid-South on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A code orange alert was issued for the Memphis Metropolitan area on Monday.
The alert means certain people may have issues with the air quality when outside.
Shelby County Health Department warns active children and adults, as well as people with respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit their time outdoors.
Ozone levels will be high, which could cause nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation.
Due to the code orange, MATA has reduced all fares to 25 cents for Monday only.
Some health department tips during the alert include:
- Refuel cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m.
- Carpool or mass transit
- Combine errands rather than making separate trips
- Drive less, especially during peak hours
The alert includes Shelby County, DeSoto County, and Crittenden County.
