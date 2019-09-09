FedEx sends disaster supplies to storm ravaged Bahamas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is using their resources to step forward and lend a helping hand to the people who live in the Bahamas.
"We're able to work very quickly and very efficiently to get what they need to these impacted areas," Bonny Harrison, FedEx Director of Global Media Relations said.
Images of devastation show flattened neighborhoods and thousands left without a home on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian.
Monday morning, international shipping giant FedEx filled one of their large cargo planes with supplies. There was 56,000 pounds in total heading from FedEx Headquarters in Memphis to Nassau.
"It's critical aid," Harrison said. "Things like medicines, medical supplies, water filtration systems, hygiene kits, as well as a mobile health facility. It's essential a portable hospital that can be broken down and built back up for scenarios just like this."
FedEx is partnering with several non-profit organizations to put their international logistics network to work and help get the necessary supplies to the people who so desperately need it.
It's work the company says they're incredibly proud of.
"We're just hoping to somehow help them rebuild their lives as best they can," Harrison said. "They've certainly experienced incredible devastation and this is one small thing that we can do to try to help them rebuild."
Late Monday afternoon, FedEx said the cargo plane arrived in Nassau and the supplies were being distributed.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.