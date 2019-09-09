The Heat Is On This Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold orange ozone air quality alert has been issued for today and could be harmful for sensitive groups. People with respiratory issues, active children and adults should limit prolonged periods outdoor activity. Meanwhile, the hot and mostly dry pattern will stay in place for most of the week. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 90s which is close to 10 degrees above average. A weak cold front will arrive by the end of the week and rain chances will increase slightly.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 97.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 75.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 97
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday a few more clouds and muggier with highs again in the upper 90s along with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday, will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny, continued hot, and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will move in on Friday into Saturday but timing is not set, right now just a slight chance of showers and storms this weekend. Partly cloudy both days with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
