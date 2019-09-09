The Heat Is On This Week

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday a few more clouds and muggier with highs again in the upper 90s along with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday, will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny, continued hot, and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.