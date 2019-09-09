Mid-South schools to receive thousands in funding for eco-friendly buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has awarded more than $296,000 to 12 Mississippi school districts for funding to buy new schools buses.
The money from the department is going to three Mid-South school districts in particular.
- Marshall County School District: $30,00 (two buses)
- Oxford School District: $15,000 (one bus)
- Pontotoc City School District: $15,000 (one bus)
“I am very pleased that the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has awarded this money to the 12 school districts to aid in the purchase of new school buses with cleaner emissions to transport students to and from school,” said Gov. Phil Bryant.
The funds will help replace older buses with new diesel-powered buses with more stringent pollution controls.
Some districts will receive enough funds to help purchase two or even three buses.
