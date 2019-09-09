MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Crockett Place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Crockett Place and Keel Avenue occurred around 2:30 p.m. according to Memphis Police Department’s twitter account.
MPD says, officers responded to the scene of the shooting where they located two victims. One victim was taken to the hospital with mild injuries while the other was pronounced dead.
No arrest have been made at this time, but police have opened an ongoing investigation.
No suspects have been reported and the victim’s have not been identified.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.