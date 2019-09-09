Police bait man suspected of multiple car burglaries with electronically equipped vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing multiple felony charges involving numerous vehicle burglaries around the area. Police used a bait vehicle to nab the suspect before taking him into custody.
Adrian White, 27, is facing 12 charges including nine felony charges after police set up a bait vehicle equipped with surveillance cameras and trackers inside.
According to the arrest affidavit White was caught stealing from the vehicle in the parking lot of the Four Points hotel off Poplar Avenue.
Detectives say the tracking and surveillance equipment was removed just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 4.
According to the report, detectives were able to match three locations where there were reports of car burglaries with locations the trackers were at.
The first at a Starbucks off Poplar where it was reported that a truck was robbed and a hunting rifle was missing.
Another at the Fairfield Inn, off Showcase Boulevard, where power tools were reportedly stolen from an SUV.
Police say there were six different car thefts reported that night.
They say detectives followed GPS locations from the bait items, eventually finding a black Camero on the side of the road at Alta Road and Dixie Road with its doors open.
They say White was at the tree-line of a nearby property when they arrived, but ran back to the Camero and fled the scene. Police say the license plate of that car came up as stolen from Mt. Moriah Auto Sales.
A separate report explains that White was finally caught on Friday.
Detectives followed White, who was now driving a Pontiac Grand Prix, to a townhouse complex off Shelby Drive. They say White crashed into a detective’s car while trying to get away, deploying the airbags in both cars.
Police say they arrested White and he admitted to all six car thefts.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
