Warrant signed for extradition of suspect in deadly Walmart shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Governor Phil Bryant has signed an extradition warrant for the arrest of Martez Abram, the man accused of shooting two co-workers at the Walmart in Southaven. The warrant is now being sent to Tennessee.
Southaven officials say the warrant must now be signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.
Abram’s next hearing is set for Sept. 13. He faces charges of two counts of murder in the shooting of two store managers, 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gales.
The Walmart has been partially closed since July, but officials expect the store to fully reopen next week.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.