WMC celebrates longest-serving employee as he retirement after 50 years of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday was a major milestone for a member of the WMC Action News 5 family.
For 50 years, Leon Franklin has worked behind the scenes at WMC. Today, we celebrated Leon’s service as he begins his retirement.
“I, Jim Strickland, Mayor of the City of Memphis, do hearby proclaim Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 as Leon Franklin Day in the great city of Memphis.”
Leon has worked at WMC longer than anyone else, and in many cases longer than some of our employees have been alive.
Since his first day on the job, Sept. 9, 1969, Leon has served faithfully and professionally in just about every job we do here at the station. It’s safe to say he’s earned his retirement.
Our congratulations to Leon and hats off to our friend on your next adventure. We’ll miss you!
