‘Y on the Fly’ delivers books, snacks and fun to Millington Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is kicking things into high gear now that the new school year is underway.
On Monday, the Y and United Healthcare made a “Fun Stop” at Millington Elementary School where the “Y on the Fly” van delivered books and snacks to the students. There was even a little face painting, some fitness activities and a water safety demonstration for the kids.
The “Y on the Fly” program brings critical services to under-served areas of the Mid-South, bridging the gap between poverty and daily needs.
