Coroner: Driver clutched his chest, slumped over before Mississippi school bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The driver of a Mississippi school bus is believed to have suffered a cardiac event before the bus crashed Tuesday morning in Benton County.
William “Chester” Cole, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene. At least eight children were injured in the crash, including Cole’s granddaughter who was also a passenger, according to his family.
Benton County Coroner Larry Hobson says there won’t be an autopsy. He says Cole reportedly clutched his chest and slumped over in the seat prior to the crash.
Cole’s family says his granddaughter saw him clutch his chest. She was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
Cole’s stepson says he loved driving the bus and called him a hard-working man.
Benton County Superintendent Steve Bostick says Cole worked for the district for five years. He says Cole was trusted and dependable.
Eight children were treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with varying injuries. All are expected to recover.
