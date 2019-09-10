Family and friends celebrate life of Memphis barbecue legend, Nick Vergos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of Memphis’ most well known and beloved restaurateurs on Monday at the memorial service held for Nick Vergos, the co-owner of Rendezvous.
Nick Vergos was more than a terrific cook and the son of Charlie Vergos, the man who founded Rendezvous 71 years ago. He was a father, a friend and a philanthropist.
During his memorial service, his wife described how everyone in his hometown saw him.
“A lot has been written this week about Nick’s personality. Words and phrases like generous, joyful, passionate, kind, gentleman, friend to all, larger than life and treated friends like family. Every one of those is true,” said Jenny Vergos.
Nick Vergos was diagnosed with cancer in December; he died on Sept. 5.
He leaves behind five kids and his wife Jenny who he first met more than 18 years before they got married at Memphis in May.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.