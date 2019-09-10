The Heat Stays Turned Up!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Southerly winds will keep us hot and humid again today. Most of us will stay dry but with the heat and humidity in place we can’t rule out a stray to isolated shower in the afternoon but chances will remain low. Temperatures and humidity stay cranked up for most of this week but an arrival of a cold front by the end of the week and weekend may provide some relief.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 96
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 75
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Wind: S 5-10 High: 96
THIS WEEK: A stray shower is possible during the afternoon hours this week, but rain chances remain slim. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 90s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs again in the mid 90s each day along with lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
