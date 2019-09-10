Hernando budget set for new fiscal year

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando city leaders have passed a budget for the new fiscal year after issuing cuts to all city departments and moving around funds.
According to the DeSoto Times, despite the cuts, city employees will see a 2 percent pay raise.
Members of the Board of Aldermen will not receive the raise.
Funds to cover street overlays will take a big hit.
Approximately $243,000 from the overlay fund will cover city employee raises and $100,000 will move to a contingency fund.
