Lots of heat & little if any rain

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 76
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 96
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 75
THIS WEEK: High pressure to the east will allow southerly winds to usher in some Gulf moisture to the Mid-South making for a few clouds and muggy conditions tomorrow. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon, but rain chances remain slim. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 90s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs again in the mid 90s each day along with lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
