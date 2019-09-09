Lots of heat & little if any rain

THIS WEEK: High pressure to the east will allow southerly winds to usher in some Gulf moisture to the Mid-South making for a few clouds and muggy conditions tomorrow. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon, but rain chances remain slim. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 90s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs again in the mid 90s each day along with lows in the mid 70s.