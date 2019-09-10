Man with extensive criminal record arrested in Carver Ave. shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Kobie Kelly, who was wanted in a shooting investigation in late August. He was taken into custody around midday Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kelly had a warrant issued for his arrest involving a second degree murder charge after he allegedly shot a woman on Aug. 27 near Carver Avenue.
Kelly was previously arrested and charged in the murder of a Memphis woman, 53-year-old Vicky McGee, back in 2015.
His extensive criminal history also includes aggravated assault in 2009.
