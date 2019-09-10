Memphis leads nation in 4th down conversions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers football is clicking on all cylinders to start the 2019 season. The Tigers are 2-0, they’re climbing in the receiving votes category in the national polls, and have looked impressive in almost every facet of the game--especially fourth down efficiency.
The Tigers are 6-of-8 on fourth down conversions in the two games it’s played so far this season. That leads the nation. Going for it is usually a gut reaction for coaches trying to keep a drive alive late in a game, but Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell says he’s taking emotion of out of the decision to keep his punt team off the field.
Norvell says the Tigers are taking an analytical approach, using data from past 4th down attempts, to see if “rolling the dice” makes sense, gambling on prematurely giving the ball up to the other team.
“That’s something we’ve gone to," Norvell said. "We’ve always had a good sense of the numbers, but I spent a lot of time this offseason with that thought process. It’s something that so far in the first two games has played well for us.”
The Tigers don’t want to end up in too many 4th down situations, but good to have the numbers in your favor when you do go for it. Memphis next travels to Mobile to face South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. this Saturday.
