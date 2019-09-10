Millions in funds for alternate transportation

(KAIT) - A program designed to provide alternatives for pedestrians, bicyclists and other forms of transportation announced the award recipients for the Transportation Alternatives Program (RAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) 2019.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, TAP provides funding transportation alternative programs for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation. It is authorized by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation, or FAST Act.
The grant provides 80 percent federal share and 20 percent local match from eligible applicants.
Eligible projects for TAP include construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities which include sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting, and other safety-related infrastructures.
The RTP is funded through a portion of the TAP funds set aside specifically for trails, ARDOT said.
For 2019, a total of 30 TAP projects for $8 million in funding and 10 RTP projects for $1.4 million were awarded.
ARDOT District Engineer Brad Smithee said the demand for alternative transportation is high.
“We are asked to do more and more and more as we build projects, as we widen roads to incorporate these types of things," Smithee said.
Below are the projects the funds are going towards.
