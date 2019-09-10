New Shelby County voting center to be named after James Meredith

Meredith endured harassment and death threats when he enrolled at Ole Miss during a time of civil unrest. It took the federal government getting involved to make it happen, an action that only occurred after Meredith, with help from Medgar Evers and the NAACP, sued to gain admission. And four years later, when he set out on a 220 mile walk from Memphis to Jackson, Mississippi to encourage voter registration, he was shot by a white man on day two.