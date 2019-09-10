No weekly award for Allen despite 2-goal performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC’s Brandon Allen’s two-goal performance in Saturday’s win against Swope Park Rangers was not enough to get him a spot on the United Soccer League’s Player of the Week list.
The performance did help the Boys in Blue in their long shot playoff hopes in their inaugural season.
Allen put two in the back of the net in a 10-minute span against Swope as Memphis won 4-2 to remain mathematically alive for the postseason.
It was the second straight victory for 901 FC, now with 6 wins on the season. They’ll next play at Loudon United on Friday Night.
