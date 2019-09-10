Parents feel lucky Mississippi school bus crash wasn’t worse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a very long and stressful day for Benton County parents after a school bus crash Tuesday morning. One of them told WMC Action News 5 this easily could have been much worse.
David Loyd nervously waited outside Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for news about his stepdaughter, 13-year-old Halie Williams, who was flown to the hospital after her school bus crashed on the way to Ashland Middle School Tuesday morning. Williams has serious injuries from the crash.
“She’s doing so-so but she got a broke ankle. Her leg is broken in two different spots and possibly cracked or broke jaw on both sides of her jaw,” David Loyd said. “She’s going to be here for a couple days.”
When we spoke to Loyd, he was looking forward to seeing Halie.
“I’m just going to give her a great big old hug and tell her that I’m glad she’s alright and that I love her,” Loyd said.
Later in the afternoon, doctors from Le Bonheur gave updates on the eight children who were treated at the hospital after the crash. Four were airlifted, two came by ambulance and two others were driven to the hospital by their parents. The injuries for the children who were flown to the hospital are considered serious, while the other four will likely be able to go home Tuesday.
“There is a sense of relief that the patients are not more critically injured,” said Dr. Regan Williams, Trauma Medical Director at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “That they have injuries that we will be able to treat and so it’s good to know that they’re where they need to be. They got here very quickly by air and ambulance.”
Le Bonheur’s doctors say the children will be treated for both physical injuries and any lasting mental affects they may have from the traumatic accident.
“They had a horrible thing happen to them today and they’re going to have a lot of mental social stress,” Dr. Williams said. “It’s not just their injuries that we’re dealing with right now but actually the long term affect of this. One of the things that I feel is really special about our hospital is that we don’t just manage the injuries, we also manage the patient and support the parents through this.”
Loyd told me he plans to check in on the other parents whose children are seriously hurt and that the small community in Ashland will have to come together to support these kids and their parents.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.