2 people flown to Memphis hospital after Mississippi shooting

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi authorities say two people drove 13 miles to Tunica County after being shot Tuesday in Coahoma County.
A spokesperson for the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says a female driver and her male passenger were on the phone with 911 when their officers spotted them.
Both victims were flown to the hospital in Memphis.
Right now, investigators don’t have a description of the suspect and they can’t say what prompted the shooting.
Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.
