Rhodes College named one of the most innovative liberal arts colleges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College has been named to a national list as one of the nation’s most innovative national liberal arts colleges.
The university ranked 35th by U.S. News & World Report.
“Our college’s location in the heart of Memphis and our pioneering faculty members provide unique opportunities for our students to pursue the cutting-edge experiences that are responsible for the transformative Rhodes education,” says President Marjorie Hass. “By supplementing a rigorous liberal arts and sciences education with hands-on work with the community, we provide an edge to our graduates as they enter the professional world and pursue meaningful change.”
Rhodes was also recognized as a “Best Value College” and one of the “Best Undergraduate Teaching Degrees.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.