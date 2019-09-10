Suspect charged in Dixie Queen shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in the shooting of a male victim at the Dixie Queen near Mount Moriah on Saturday evening.
O’Darius Guest, 26, is charged with reckless endangerment after he admitted to shooting at a man who allegedly broke into his condo off Clark Road, according to police.
Police say the intruder was running away and Guest followed him before opening fire. The victim was able to drive to the Dixie Queen.
Information regarding the victim’s condition has not be reported.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.