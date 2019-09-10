5-year-old recovered from Miss. River after car crash; search continues for missing 2-year-old

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recovery of one of the two children missing after a car crashed into the Mississippi River over the weekend.
The 5-year-old girl, identified by family as Brenilah, was found around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday about 50 feet away from where the vehicle was found Monday, according to Chief Deputy Randy Stewart.
This comes just after divers recovered the driver, 29-year-old Symphony Wilson, from the river Monday night. The 2-year-old boy, Cortez, has not been located, but search operations will continue.
Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp says Wilson was drove the children’s mother to work at the Fitz Casino. As she was leaving the property she lost control of her vehicle and drove into the river.
Hamp says he believes the crash was unintentional.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.