Americans advance to FIBA World Cup

The tournament is also over for Grizzlies 2nd-year forward Yuta Watanabe. Watanabe’s Japanese squad was eliminated by Montenegro, but not without a stellar effort by Yuta. A 2-way player who’ll see most of his action with the Memphis Hustle in Southaven, Watanabe was on fire in his team’s final game, scoring 34 points on 11-19 from the floor and 12 of 12 from the free throw line.