Americans advance to FIBA World Cup

CHINA (WMC) - Team USA advanced to the Semifinals at the FIBA World Cup in China.
The USA knocked off Brazil 89-63. Grizzlies Forward Bruno Caboclo tallied 6 points and 3 rebounds for Brazil.
Grizzlies Center Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania are out of the Tournament.The Lithuianians falling to France by one point. Valanciunas a great Tournament, though, blocking shots defensively, and averaging a near double-double with 14 points and 9 rebounds in World Cup play.
The tournament is also over for Grizzlies 2nd-year forward Yuta Watanabe. Watanabe’s Japanese squad was eliminated by Montenegro, but not without a stellar effort by Yuta. A 2-way player who’ll see most of his action with the Memphis Hustle in Southaven, Watanabe was on fire in his team’s final game, scoring 34 points on 11-19 from the floor and 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
Japan automatically qualifies for the 2020 Olympics, despite going 0-5 in the FIBA World Cup.
And, in a big upset, Argentina knocks out Serbia 97-87. New Grizzlies signee Marko Guduric scored 5 points and an assist in 15 minutes for the Serbians.
