An increase in rain chances are on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of high pressure will keep our weather pattern unchanged. This will mean hot, muggy with low rain chances will prevail through the weekend. A break in the pattern will bring some cooler changes and higher opportunities of rain next week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: S 5-10 High: 96
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 75
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Wind: SW 5 High: 96
THIS WEEK: A stray shower is possible tomorrow, but much of the day and most of the Mid-South will be warm and dry with heat indices at or above 100 during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s along with heat indices of 100 to 105 and overnight lows in the mid seventies.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
