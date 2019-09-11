Central Station Hotel to open in a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fixture in the fabric of downtown Memphis is about to re-open to the public.
Central Station has existed in Memphis since 1914. Now, more than 100 years later, the facility is being transformed into a hotel.
Central Station has been used for train arrivals and departures, a police precinct, and it even housed downtown residents.
Now, the historic hotel is getting a new look.
"The last 20 months or so we’ve been renovating it into a hotel, it’ll be called the Central Station Memphis, Curio by Hilton,” said Jeremy Sadler, general manager.
If you take a look inside now, you'll see construction workers hard at work for the hotel's fall opening.
It occupies 8,000 square-feet with 123 rooms - each one will give guests a unique experience
"You'll see various art pieces in every guest room and every guest room is different," said Sadler.
Jeremy Sadler, the hotel's General Manager says every detail of the space was strategically thought out.
Like the light fixtures, which are designed to look like inverted train headlights and the carpet’s pattern is made to look like train tracks.
Designers also made sure to maintain Central Station's 20th century charm with the building's original molding and marble floors.
The historic hotel with a modern flare and is already receiving positive feedback from residents.
"We've already started booking in November and beyond,” said Sadler.
As Downtown Memphis continues to thrive, Sadler says he hopes the Central Station Hotel will be a great addition to its growth.
"We really want to be a part of the community, obviously the growth with all of the residents... Malco, the farmer's market... us being able to connect the dots, if you will, between all of those outlets,” said Sadler.
The central station hotel is expected to open officially in about 30 days.
