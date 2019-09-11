901 FC’s Allen makes USL Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can’t keep a good man down. Memphis 901 FC’s Brandon Allen was snubbed from Player of the Week honors in the United Soccer League, but it’s not a total washout for the goal-scoring striker.
Allen earned a spot on the United Soccer League’s Team of the Week. With Saturday’s match against Swope Park Rangers tied 2, Allen put on a personal scoring barrage, putting 2 in the back of the net himself in a 10 minute span to lead the Boys in Blue to victory, 4-2.
It was Allen’s second 2-goal performance of the year. He leads the team with 6 on the season.
901 FC hits the road to face Loudoun United FC on Friday, before returning to AutoZone Park for three-straight matches against Saint Louis FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, and Bethlehem Steel FC to close out September.
