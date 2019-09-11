Man indicted in deadly 2018 Crosstown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Shelby County District’s Attorney office, a 24-year-old man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and eight other felonies after a car-to-car shooting left two dead and four critically injured.
Jarmon Smith was also indicted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Police say the shootings occurred around 9:30 p.m. on May 6, 2018, on North Cleveland near North Watkins. One vehicle pulled alongside another, and multiple shots were fired.
Dejuan Hill and DeAndre Rogers, both 18, were killed. Four others were critically injured. Their ages ranged from 14 to 22.
Smith is being held on a $2 million bond.
