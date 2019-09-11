MDOT construction manager killed in Itawamba Co. crash

ITAWAMBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - MDOT construction manager Jeff Boren was killed in an accident on Interstate 22 in Itawamba County Wednesday.
The accident occurred one mile east of the scales on I-22 westbound.
“One of our most seasoned construction managers will not be returning home to his family tonight,” said Melinda McGrath P.E., who is the MDOT Executive Director.
"We ask everyone to keep the Boren family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss,” she continued.
The accident is still under investigation.
