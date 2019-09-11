Memphian wins WNBA Coach of the Year

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMC) - A Memphian took home some hardware as the WNBA season came to a close.
Chicago Sky head coach James Wade was named the 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year.
Wade led the Sky to a number 5 seed in the WNBA Playoffs.
“He deserves this award so much,” Chicago guard Allie Quigley told ESPN. “He has given us everything he has since day one. Every single day, he’s told us how good we are and can be. This belief in ourselves and each other grew all summer because of him.”
Wade is a Memphis native and played high school ball at Northside High School.
