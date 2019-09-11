Patriots wide receiver accused of rape by Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On his first day of practice with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown accused of rape. Brown’s former trainer, a woman from Memphis, has filed a federal lawsuit detailing graphic allegations against the athlete.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Florida, says Brown “exploited, sexually assaulted, and raped his former trainer Britney Taylor of Memphis.” According to the lawsuit, Taylor and Brown met at Central Michigan University in 2010 where the two were paired as Bible study partners.
The following year, the lawsuit says Brown was drafted in the NFL and Taylor transferred to LSU. Taylor was part of the Tigers’ gymnastics team before graduating in 2013.
In the lawsuit, Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions twice in 2017 escalating to forcible rape in 2018.
Taylor’s attorney declined an interview but released this statement on behalf of the Memphis-native, who opened a gymnastics training center in Memphis in 2016:
“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision ... I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”
Brown’s attorney responded to the lawsuit saying, “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”
After practice Wednesday, Brown’s coach said little about the allegations.
“We’ve looked into the situation and we taking it very seriously all the way through the organization,” said Bill Belichick.
Brown’s attorney says any sexual encounter with Taylor was “entirely consensual”.
Taylor is asking for compensatory and punitive damages.
The 28-year-old accuser is a graduate of Ridgeway High School. In the lawsuit Britney Taylor is categorized as a world-class gymnast who will be inducted into the inaugural Tennessee Gymnastic Hall of Fame this year.
While a student at LSU Taylor competed for the Tiger’s gymnastic’s team. Court documents say in 2016 Taylor fulfilled her dream of “opening her own gymnastics training center for predominantly African- American girls” in Memphis.
Taylor’s attorney says in the federal suit less than a year after opening the training center Taylor was training 50 students with 200 more on a waiting list.
According to Brown’s attorney, Taylor asked Brown to invest $1.6 million into her business in 2017, a year after she opened it.
The attorney said Brown refused and that Taylor cut off communication with the wide receiver until 2018, the night Taylor says Brown raped her.
